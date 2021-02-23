February 23, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate recently added Joseph Ryan as an Administrative Assistant.
The former marketing manager for a luxury real estate agent, Joseph Ryan brings keen knowledge of the local market and superb attention to detail to his position as Administrative Assistant. In his new role, Ryan assists Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt and produces digital and print marketing items to showcase property listings. Prior to joining Seabolt Real Estate, Ryan served as a freelance artist at Abshire Public Relations in Savannah, Ga. and worked as a fashion intern in New York City, where he managed accounts for major international brands, including Vera Wang and Forever21 and executed sample requests for noteworthy publications, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Vanity Fair. A Savannah native, Ryan earned a B.S. in Fashion Marketing from Georgia Southern University and currently lives in Thunderbolt, Ga.
Since 2006, Seabolt Real Estate has been raising the standard for luxury real estate in Savannah, Ga. and representing buyers and sellers at every price point. Built on a legacy of integrity and a commitment to exceeding client expectations, Seabolt Real Estate boasts an accomplished team of agents, who understand that buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make over the course of their life and work to earn client trust -- one transaction at a time.
Under the leadership of founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has garnered the respect of clients across Georgia and around the world. Privately owned but affiliated with all major global networks, Seabolt Real Estate has had numerous properties featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Mansion Global and other top media outlets.
Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
