April 5, 2021 - MarineMax Hall Marine Savannah recently announced the promotion of Joshua Watson to Marina Manager.
Jim Lynes, General Manager commented, "We are certainly fortunate to have Joshua join our team and are excited to see what he does with our beloved Savannah Bend Marina in the coming season and beyond. Please welcome Joshua as you see him around the docks."
Josh comes to Savannah as an internal promotion from within the MarineMax organization. He was formerly the Dockmaster at MarineMax Sarasota (Florida) for almost a decade. At that time, he had a hand in helping restructure the location into one of MarineMax's top marina locations.
Joshua Watson remarked, "I'm thrilled to be joining the team here in Savannah. I love the water and have a passion for helping others make the best of their time on the water too. I'm looking forward to working with the crew here and look forward to meeting everyone!"
For more information visit www.marinemax.com/stores/savannah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.