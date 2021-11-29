November 29, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, recently added Sales Associate Judy C. Nease to the firm’s expert team of real estate professionals. In her new role, Nease represents buyers and sellers throughout the greater Savannah area with a focus on new construction, resales, historic property, condos and townhomes.
“We’re delighted to welcome Judy Nease to Seabolt Real Estate,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Judy has a long and distinguished track record in the local real estate industry and offers clients a deep working knowledge of the Savannah market.”
A Savannah native and relocation specialist who is licensed in Georgia and South Carolina, Nease brings more than 40 years of real estate sales experience to her new position at Seabolt Real Estate. Earlier in her career, she successfully franchised her own firm and most recently served as a leading agent for a local firm specializing in luxury real estate.
Nease’s long list of credentials includes recognition as a Certified Residential Specialist, a Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager and a Graduate of REALTORS Institute. She is a member of many professional societies, including Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Luxury Portfolio, Mayfair International Realty and Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate. She has earned National Association of Realtors emeritus status as well as a spot in the Distinguished Sales Society.
A longtime volunteer, Nease’s community work and outreach is extensive. She was appointed to serve a term on the Savannah Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors and was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Savannah.
Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.