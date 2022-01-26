January 26, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of Justin Kennedy as Realtor. He recently began his career in real estate, and looks forward to guiding home buyers and sellers through the process, advising clients and staying on top of market trends.
Kennedy holds a Bachelor’s degree in Pre-Sports Medicine. Originally from Richmond Hill, he has a passion for the region. He most recently worked in management for a local landscaping company and is excited to share with others why the Lowcountry is the most beautiful place to call home. Bay Street Realty Group is excited to add Kennedy to their Georgia sales team.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
