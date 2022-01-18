January 18, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of Justin Keown as Realtor. In this role, he will use his expertise to advise clients, stay on top of market trends and guide buyers and sellers through the real estate process.
A South Carolina native, Keown is excited to be back in the Lowcountry after receiving his Bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University, his Master’s degree from Troy University and completing a successful 10-year collegiate football coaching career. He is an experienced Realtor, and joins the Bay Street Realty Group after a successful real estate career in Montgomery, Alabama where he received the 2021 Top Producer of the Year Award. A mentor and coach at heart, Justin Keown combines his passion and love for helping others with his knowledge of the real estate business, and today's technology, to provide buyers and sellers with top-notch service.
Keown is married with two kids. He’s a proud supporter of Breast Cancer awareness through The American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign and is involved with Amvets Post No. 70 in Port Royal. Bay Street Realty Group is excited to have Keown on their team and looks forward to all of his success in the years to come.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
