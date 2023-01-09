January 9, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group announced that Realtor® Kara Fortney has joined their South Carolina sales team. Kara will work closely with leading real estate professional, Christine Reid, in Bluffton and beyond.
With nearly 30 years of business experience, working in management and consulting, Kara is excited to share her wealth of knowledge and passion for the Lowcountry through real estate. She has lived in the Coastal Empire for over 20 years and is eager to help others find a place to call home here. Prior to real estate, she worked as a commercial loan officer and Micro Loan Program Manager at the Small Business Assistance Corporation.
