November 5, 2020 - Weichert, Realtors® – Stanford & Company has announced that REALTOR® Karen Lambert has joined their team of real estate professionals to serve home buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding area.
“Karen will certainly make an excellent addition to our team with her experience in the real estate industry and her expertise in customer relations and marketing,” said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® – Stanford & Company. “She brings the integrity that we look for in all of our agents, and we’re confident this will help provide our customers with the best possible service.”
Lambert, formerly an agent with ERA Evergreen Real Estate, joins the Weichert® family with a year and a half of experience in the industry and over 20 years of experience in customer relations, marketing and management. “One of my life purposes is that I’m a lover of integrity, boldly advocating for equal opportunity home ownership and lending, while passionately sharing encouragement,” commented Lambert. “The wealth of knowledge I have gained has positioned me to help others spiritually, emotionally and financially.”
Lambert, a native of Savannah, is passionate about her hometown and enjoying all it has to offer. “When it comes to having fun, I enjoy pretending to be a tourist in The Hostess City, doing trolley tours, restaurant dives, shopping local and having picnics in the park. I also love to reminisce on how beautiful the city of Savannah is, as well as how much it’s grown.”
Lambert attended Savannah Chatham County Public Schools and went on to earn her BBA Degree from Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia.
Weichert, Realtors® – Stanford & Company looks to continue to build off its recent success within the community. The office was recently voted the “Best of the Best Coastal Empire 2020” in the real estate category by residents of the area. The annual contest, sponsored by The Savannah Morning News, asks the public to nominate and vote on their favorite local companies and businesspeople in categories ranging from real estate to restaurants.
Weichert, Realtors® – Stanford & Company, an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate, is located at 1116 East Montgomery Cross Road, Suite C/D, in Savannah, Ga. For more information, contact Megan Kozlowski at 912-356-5533 or visit www.StanfordRealtyco.com.
