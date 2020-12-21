December 21, 2020 - Leopold’s Ice Cream recently hired Kasey Ricketts as the new Director of Marketing and Communications. She is responsible for running the company’s social media, website and media relations. Before joining the team, she worked in a dual position with Visit Savannah and Savannah Sports Council as the sports and service coordinator. She has worked in the marketing and communication field for four years after obtaining her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications and Master’s in Management from Campbellsville University, located in Campbellsville, Ky.
Leopold’s Ice Cream was founded in Savannah, Georgia in 1919 by three brothers from Greece. Peter, Basil and George passed their tradition of making super-premium ice cream in-house, one batch at a time down to Peter’s youngest son, Stratton. Leopold’s commitment to arts and education in the community is second only to their commitment to creating the highest quality ice cream possible in a fun, family environment.
