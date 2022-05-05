May 5, 2022 - Anne Pappas Interiors recently announced that Kate Mullin has joined their firm as an intern. Kate’s focus will be to work directly with the design team on the coordination of various product sample and material orders, assist with scheduling for installations and deliveries, and shadow designers to become more immersed in material selections and design presentations.
Kate is currently attending the Savannah College of Art and Design and is expected to receive her B.F.A. in Interior Design in June 2022. She is the owner and creator of KG’s Designs, an online retail store that sales glow in the dark jewelry and home goods to boutiques throughout the country. During March 2020, Kate created her own internship which focused on the conversion of a school bus into a home. This project, titled a Skoolie, allowed Kate to continue her hands-on education despite the COVID-19 quarantine and elimination of in-person learning during that time.
“Kate’s commitment to her education and innovative approach to design are a welcome addition to our team” said Anne Pappas, founder and principal designer at Anne Pappas Interiors. “This experience will allow her the opportunity to work firsthand with some of the most accomplished designers and vendors in the Low Country.”
Kate is an active member of the community and serves in various volunteer roles. She is a member of the Interior Design Organization and has participated in the SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival. Kate has also been recognized as a member of the SCAD Honors Society.
For more information about Anne Pappas Interiors, visit annepappasinteriors.com.
