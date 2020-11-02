November 2, 2020 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently added Realtor® Kathy Grymes to the team as a new agent. As a Realtor® with Bay Street Realty Group, Grymes will help buyers and sellers navigate the real estate waters.
Grymes, a USGA licensed master Captain, was most recently a Realtor® in Birmingham, AL. Before relocating back to Coastal Georgia and joining BSRG; she co-founded and coached The Magic City Rowing Juniors for middle school and high school aged athletes. Kathy has a passion for helping first-time homebuyers and Veterans and has training in VA loans.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
