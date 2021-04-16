April 16, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate announced that Katie Tait has joined their team as a Sales Associate, supporting Seabolt Real Estate’s long-standing commitment to exceeding the expectations of Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering individualized attention, local market expertise and exclusive luxury network affiliations.
Katie Tait is an experienced marketing professional and the current Client Relations Manager for Staci Donegan, Seabolt Real Estate’s 2020 Agent of the Year. As a Sales Associate, Tait focuses on assisting Savannah-area buyers and sellers with their residential real estate needs. Prior to joining Seabolt Real Estate, Tait worked as the Director of Marketing for renowned guitar manufacturer Benedetto Guitars and as Marketing Coordinator for the boutique marketing firm My Agency. She also served as Director of Communications at Abshire Public Relations in Savannah, Ga. and Director of Marketing and Communications for the Savannah Economic Development Authority, where she helped encourage major companies to relocate to the Savannah area. Originally from Augusta, Ga., Tait earned a B.B.A. in International Business and a B.B.A. in Marketing from the University of Georgia. She currently resides on Whitemarsh Island, Ga.
Founded in 2006 by broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has earned a reputation as Savannah’s premier luxury real estate firm and serves as the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate for Christie’s International Real Estate. Specializing in the sale of residential and commercial properties, Seabolt Real Estate has an accomplished team of professional agents and is the only residential brokerage firm in Savannah offering five internationally recognized and renowned exclusive luxury real estate affiliations. Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.