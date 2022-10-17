October 17, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has added Sales Associate Kayla Wiese to the firm. A former U.S. Army officer, Wiese specializes in military-related relocations, helping connect buyers with exceptional real estate opportunities across the greater Savannah area, including Chatham County, Bryan County, Effingham County and Liberty County. She is a member of The Nelsen Group, which is led by Seabolt Real Estate’s award-winning Associate Broker Peter Nelsen.
Before joining Seabolt Real Estate, Wiese served as an Assistant S3 Plans Officer and Company Executive Officer for the U.S. Army in Fort Jackson, S.C., where she was responsible for the planning, coordination, training and operations of a basic training battalion with five companies and more than 1,300 Soldiers. Earlier in her military career, she served as a Battalion Adjutant and Platoon Leader at Fort Campbell, Tennessee, where she managed daily operations of the 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, consisting of 1,240 active-duty military.
