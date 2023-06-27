June 27, 2023 - Seimitsu Corp. has announced that Keith Fletcher has joined the Savannah-based Telecommunications company specializing in fiber based high-speed broadband and IT services as its chief operating officer.
“One of Keith’s greatest strengths is his passion for helping both established businesses and emerging businesses realize their potential,” said Seimitsu “Sam” Cook, who founded the company with his wife, Cindy, 40 years ago. “We are fortunate to have him as the newest member of our team.”
Having been a C-level executive with multinational corporations for the past 30 years, Fletcher has an extensive technology and operations skillset, with expertise ranging from telecommunications to construction, hospitality, healthcare, logistics and education. He is also experienced in government and achieving legislative initiatives.
Fletcher was also the originator and driving force behind the Savannah Logistics Technology Corridor, one of the larger economic development projects in the State of Georgia.
“I am truly excited to come on board at Seimitsu, Corp.,” said Fletcher. “My passion is working with companies to help them grow and to reach their full potential. Seimitsu is already well beyond other similar companies in its understanding of how to deploy fiber efficiently and their respect for customer service is exceptional. Sam Cook and his team have done some incredible work and I look forward to helping them grow.”
Fletcher is on the ISO 8000 TUID standards committee working group that is developing an international standard for the identification of shipments. He is also serving on the boards of several startup businesses from healthcare technology to blockchain companies.
Most recently Fletcher was working with The Technical College System of Georgia (22 Technical Colleges and 88 Campuses in Georgia). He was the Executive Director of a DOL Strengthening Community Colleges Grant focusing on Micro Credentials, Digital Badging and advanced educational tools.
Fletcher is a principal with Eaton Square a multinational M&A Firm headquartered in Sydney Australia. His previous work experience includes positions as manager of the technology unit for Warner Lambert’s Technical Operations Division; Director of Global Telecommunications and Fareast IT for Phillips Van Heusen; Sr. VP, CIO at Lowe Enterprises; and CIO at CurtCo media labs.
Fletcher was one of the founders of TenantConnect a facilities-based CLEC based in Los Angeles, and licensed in California, Colorado and Texas. TenantConnect specialized in delivering Voice and Data services to tenants in large commercial buildings. TenantConnect was sold to Eureka/GGN in 2001.
