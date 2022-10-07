October 7, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of Kerry B. Walsh as Chief Growth & Development Officer. In this role, she will focus on increasing the company’s growth both in South Carolina and Georgia. She will not only focus on increasing the number of agents but on coaching the agents to grow their real estate businesses. She believes strongly in the importance of culture both in hiring and within the offices.
She began her real estate career 15 years ago with Berkshire Hathaway, in her hometown of Malvern, Pennsylvania. She created a real estate team focusing on Luxury and equestrian properties. While selling she found her passion for business coaching and mentoring other agents. After selling for many years she decided to stop her real estate business and accepted a leadership position within the brokerage as a Business Coach, and contract training expert.
