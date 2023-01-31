January 31, 2023 - EnviroVac CEO, Kevin Jackson, has been appointed by Georgia’s 83rd Governor, Brian P. Kemp, to serve as an At-Large representative on the Board of Natural Resources.
The Board of Natural Resources consists of 19 citizens appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Georgia Senate. The Board is responsible for setting rules and regulations ranging from air and water quality to hunting seasons and provides input into issues such as the agency’s budget recommendations and legislative initiatives. Kevin has been appointed for a term of office expiring March 16, 2025, to succeed the Honorable Joe Hatfield, who is now the Ninth Congressional District Representative on the Board of Natural Resources.
