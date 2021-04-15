April 15, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate announced that Kim Lyle has joined their team as a Sales Associate.
Lyle will support Seabolt Real Estate’s long-standing commitment to exceeding the expectations of Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering individualized attention, local market expertise and exclusive luxury network affiliations.
A resident of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District for 25 years, Kim Lyle is an established community leader who recently joined Seabolt Real Estate as a Sales Associate. Lyle draws on her intimate knowledge of the Hostess City and years of community service to offer buyers and sellers an outstanding experience. Active in the community, Lyle currently serves as the Director of Major Gifts for Coastal Heritage Society and on the board of the American Red Cross. She previously served as the Historic Savannah Foundation Gala Chair and volunteered with the Coastal Jazz Association. Originally from Dallas, Texas, Lyle earned a B.S. in Marketing/Marketing Management and a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from Dallas Baptist University. She currently lives in Savannah, Ga.
Founded in 2006 by broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has earned a reputation as Savannah’s premier luxury real estate firm and serves as the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate for Christie’s International Real Estate. Specializing in the sale of residential and commercial properties, Seabolt Real Estate has an accomplished team of professional agents and is the only residential brokerage firm in Savannah offering five internationally recognized and renowned exclusive luxury real estate affiliations. Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.