March 3, 2023 - CoStar Group, Inc., a provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, has announced the CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals winners for the fourth quarter of 2022. Kim Lyle of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group came out on top of the list of winners in the Savannah market. The CoStar Power Brokers Quarterly Deals winners are determined by the top deals executed every quarter, based on price and square footage.
Kim Lyle is an Industrial Real Estate Expert throughout the Savannah Region. She has sold over $250,000,000.00 in 2022. As a resident of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District for over 25 years, Kim is an established community leader who is on the board of the American Red Cross & The Coastal Heritage Society. Please help us congratulate Kim Lyle on her CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals win for the fourth quarter of 2022 in the Savannah market.
