July 12, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group Cora Bett Thomas Realty has announced the hiring of Kristine Compton as a Realtor®. In this role, she will deliver an extraordinary experience to her clients, whether buying or selling. A good listener, she’s excited to first learn her clients’ specific needs, and then provide expert guidance while exceeding their expectations.
A Savannah expert, and “the girl who knows everyone”, Compton has been in sales in the Lowcountry since 1996. Most recently, she served as the Membership Director for The Club at Savannah Quarters where she worked closely with area realtors to welcome new residents to the community. She also provided unmatched customer service to the members and helped make connections that cultivated lasting friendships. Prior to this, Compton worked for South Magazine for seven years, as Associate Publisher and Sales Manager. She’s a marketer by trade, and that’s exactly how she found her home here in Savannah. While working in Public Relations for The Schooner America, which carried the Olympic torch down the Savannah River in 1996, she fell in love with the Hostess City and never looked back.
Compton has a servant’s heart and has been involved in numerous organizations in the region, including: CASA, American Diabetes Association, Leukemia Lymphoma Society of America and Savannah Christian Preparatory School. Bay Street Realty Group is thrilled to welcome her passion for Savannah, her high energy and her professionalism to the team.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
