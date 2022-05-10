May 10, 2022 - Kyle Adair, co-owner of Maycrest Hardware in Savannah, Georgia, was recently named one of the independent home improvement industry’s eight 2022 Young Retailer of the Year honorees by the North American Hardware and Paint Association (NHPA).
The Young Retailer of the Year program, now in its 26th year, identifies and promotes the next generation of aspiring independent home improvement, paint and decorating retailers. It recognizes individual achievement by industry retailers age 35 and younger throughout the U.S. and Canada. Selected from three separate retail categories, honorees are chosen based on a number of criteria, including professional milestones, community engagement, continuing industry education and extracurricular activities.
After graduating from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, with a degree in industrial management, Adair spent a few years working on private jets and at a local hospital before the pressures of the job and its hindrance of family time encouraged him to seek change. Adair’s family purchased Maycrest Hardware in June 2019. Through watching his in-laws in their prior propane company, Adair saw the flexibility a small business allowed and Maycrest Hardware, Savannah’s oldest existing hardware store, caught his eye. The store was dated and in need of major updates, and its regular customers were the only source of income, but in late 2018, they began stopping by Maycrest Hardware to speak with the owner before closing the deal in 2019.
In the two years Adair had operated the store, he more than doubled sales and held a healthy margin, earning Maycrest Hardware the title of one of 50 Hardware AllStars for 2021 by Hardware and Building Supply Dealer (HBSDealer). Through Maycrest Hardware’s success, Adair strives to give back to the community, participating in the Humane Society’s gold tournament and sponsoring holes for the event, supporting the Lymphoma & Leukemia Society (LLS), hosting local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops at the store for their sales and fundraising and donating excess inventory to Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore. He installed a Letters to Santa mailbox in the store to make kids’ wishes come true at Christmas, and holds a Fall Festival for the community and supports an organization called EmployAbility that prepares adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for competitive employment and community integration.
“My goal from the get-go with Maycrest was finding ways to give back,” Adair said. “This store is nothing without people. We follow the golden rules of ‘treat others like you want them to treat you’ and ‘love one another.’ We’re a neighborhood store, so we look for any way we can help our community.”
Adair also serves as a hardware expert for a neighborhood magazine and is a member of the chamber of commerce, embracing any chance to support local entrepreneurs.
“My family is the biggest reason I got into the hardware industry. At my previous job, I was making a good living, but I also got stuck at work, so I couldn’t spend time with my family. Money doesn’t matter more than family,” added Adair. “I can put my family first and still run a family-owned business. I get to make memories with my wife and son while still serving my community. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
“Being chosen as a Young Retailer of the Year is a high honor. Each year, manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers in the industry look forward to celebrating the honorees’ contributions to their communities and the industry,” said Scott Wright, executive director of advanced retail education programs for NHPA. “Kyle exemplifies the determination and innovation that keeps our industry growing.”
