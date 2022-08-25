August 25, 2022 - Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company recently added agent Kyndal Kitchen to its team of real estate professionals. Kitchen serves home buyers and sellers in Savannah and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.
“We are very excited to have Kyndal on our team,”said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company. “Kyndal’s knowledge of the area and her experience in various customer-facing roles has certainly helped her excel early in her real estate career.”
As a Weichert® affiliated agent, Kitchen has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology, and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide her clients the best possible real estate service.
Kitchen is a native of Savannah and graduate of Savannah Technical College, where she studied medical assisting. After graduating, she held positions in the retail and service industries, before settling on her new career as a real estate agent. She’s prides her real estate service on enhancing the buying and selling experiences for each of her clients, while guiding them through the process with as little stress as possible.
Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves Savannah and the surrounding area. For more information on Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company, located at 1116 East Montgomery Cross Road Suite C/D in Savannah, contact Laura Rayno at 912-356-5533 or visit www.StanfordRealtyCo.com.
