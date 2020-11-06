November 6, 2020 - Corporate Environments recently announced that Laura Lee Bocade has been hired as Business Development Representative and Market Leader for its new Savannah location. In this capacity, Bocade will cultivate and develop long-term business relationships.
“Laura Lee’s focus on building relationships, as well as business and community development, is a welcome addition to our team,” said Jay Weiland, President of Corporate Environments. “Her extensive network covers government, commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education and non-profit. Her personal mission is to help partners and clients cultivate and grow the triple bottom line: People, Planet, Profit.”
Most recently, Bocade served as Southeast Business Development and Green Team Leader for DIRTT Environmental Solutions, a Calgary-based manufacturer of prefabricated, sustainable interior construction solutions. Bocade represented the DIRTT brand and shared the DIRTT solution across the region from Savannah and the first U.S.-located DIRTT manufacturing plant, which opened in Savannah in 2009. Bocade worked directly with DIRTT’s Founder and CEO to start a new team of market and community development leaders and it was in this role that Bocade built DIRTT’s regional presence and large support network from 2011 to 2020.
Bocade states, “After working as a partner to Corporate Environments for the past 12 years on the manufacturing side, it is nice to finally be a member of this amazing team.” She continues, “I look forward to developing business across a vast array of products and services, offering our clients a one-stop opportunity for interior design, product sourcing, and delivery.”
Bocade is the recipient of a STEP Award from the National Association of Manufacturer’s ‘Women in Manufacturing’ (WiM) Institute in 2015 and was honored to deliver Georgia Southwestern University’s 2015 Commencement Address at the graduation ceremony, on request of the University President. She has championed DIRTT to win numerous awards and accolades including the 2018 World Trade Center Savannah International Business of the Year Award, the International Georgia Business of the Year Award for Medium Company in 2016 and the Georgia Manufacturer of the Year for Small Business Award in 2013.
A graduate of Central Michigan University with a B.A. in Journalism, Bocade obtained a secondary degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising and has completed work toward an MBA.
Bocade resides in Savanah, Georgia with her rescue dogs Allie Loo Loo and Scrappy Doo, loves riding her Harley Davidson Fatboy named Bandit, biking (with pedals), reading, puzzles, cooking, traveling, home improvement projects, spending time at the beach and being an engaged and contributing member of the Southeast Georgia community.
Corporate Environments helps clients develop spaces that are efficient, inviting and safe, and is currently focused on providing businesses with workspace solutions for coronavirus. The team is working with a diverse group of manufacturers to create spaces that provide healthy environments and improve patient experience. The firm works in several verticals including construction and real estate, corporate, education, government and healthcare.
For more information on Corporate Environments, visit www.CorporateEnvironments.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.