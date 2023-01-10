January 10, 2022 - CSI Leasing, Inc. (CSI) recently announced that Lea Stevens has been promoted to vice president of sales. Previously account executive, Lea will continue her role of originating lease transactions and technology lifecycle solutions, primarily throughout Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Lea specializes in fostering relationships with new clients and is a knowledgeable resource for their IT financing needs. Prior to her current role, she worked for SunTrust Equipment Finance after starting her career at CSI as an associate account executive. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. Lea is based in Savannah, Ga. and has been with CSI for 7 years.
CSI Leasing, Inc. is one of the largest independent equipment leasing and equipment lifecycle services companies in the world. Established in 1972, CSI has operations throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at www.csileasing.com.
