July 7, 2021 - Colliers International | Savannah recently announced that Linzy Flinn has joined the company as a Property Manager.
“We are pleased to welcome Linzy to our property management team and excited for what the future holds,” said Ashley Smith, SIOR, CCIM Managing Partner at Colliers International | Savannah. “She has a great deal of experience, having managed over 1 million square feet in San Diego and has really hit the ground running.”
Linzy was previously with Irvine Company in California and is experienced in overseeing the operations of commercial space, including coordinating vendor maintenance, fiscal year budgeting, accounts receivable and accounts payable, and construction management all with a focus on tenant retention. Her meticulous and forward-thinking work ethic greatly assists with clear communication with owners and their tenants. Linzy graduated from the University of South Carolina and is originally from Savannah.
“We are very proud of our entire property management team, which now includes 5 professionals handling over 5.1 million SF of office, industrial and retail properties. We look forward to continuing to grow our portfolio and Linzy will be an integral part of that growth,” stated David Sink, SIOR, a partner with Colliers International | Savannah.
Visit colliers.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.