February 14, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of veteran Realtor, Lisa Evans. In this role, she will continue her passion for helping others buy and sell real estate in the Beaufort area.
Evans has been a licensed real estate agent in South Carolina since 2004. The Habersham community has always been her place of focus, but the entire Lowcountry is special to her. Prior to working in real estate, she worked as an independent sales representative for various companies in both North and South Carolina. Originally from Columbia, she graduated from Columbia College. She now lives in downtown Beaufort on the intracoastal waterway. In her free time, she loves walking downtown, enjoying great restaurants, shopping, gardening and spending time with family, friends and her pets.
Bay Street Realty Group is excited for Lisa Evans to join their sales team in South Carolina, and to continue sharing her love for this region.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
