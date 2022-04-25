April 25, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced that Liza DiMarco has been named a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ esteemed Chairman’s Circle – Diamond Level for 2021. The Chairman’s Circle-Diamond Level is awarded to the top one-half of one percent of the network’s sales professionals based on gross commission income or closed units.
Liza was recognized for her exemplary performance at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual Sales Convention, held in March. Real estate professionals from across the globe attended the annual business and educational event.
“We applaud Liza on this incredible achievement. In our competitive industry, she continues to produce at record levels. Liza is well-regarded by her peers in our local market as well as throughout the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network,” said Will Thurman, Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group.
Over the past 24 years as a Realtor, Liza has transacted over a half a billion dollars in sales helping over 800 clients achieve their real estate goals. She is a top .5% agent nationwide. She sold 50 homes and had over $34.5 million in sales in 2021. Liza has a wealth of knowledge in the real estate industry and extensive experience in 4 markets: the North Shore of Long Island, NY, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, CA, and now Savannah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.