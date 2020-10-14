October 14, 2020 - Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties recently announced the addition of Lucy Osundwa to their real estate team. Lucy will be working out of the Savannah office.
Lucy Osundwa was born in Butere, Kenya. She arrived in the United States as an International student and completed her studies in Occupational Therapy and Health Care Administration respectively. Her life story is not much different from many other immigrants that have aspired to make a better life for themselves here in the United States. Lucy moved to Savannah Georgia in 1998 and currently resides in Effingham county.
Lucy has always believed that there is no greater path to success then to serving the community so she started her first company Horizon Adult Day Health, providing compassionate adult day care services and soon, as a natural extension of the adult daycare, she started a non-medical transportation company (Lucyanne Transport).
Her motto as she has transitioned through the years of building her two companies and raising her daughter and now her new fulltime passion for serving as a Real Estate agent, Lucy believes for any good thing to happen there needs to be a constant motivation to do better. Lucy’s background has given her the necessary maturity and operational efficiency to advocate for the interest of her client(s), and she intends to make her client’s experience fun, informative and at the pace they wish to proceed.
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties is the third largest Weichert affiliate in the nation. The company has offices in Hilton Head, Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie/Sun City and Savannah.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, contact Joe or Karen Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.weichertcp.com.
