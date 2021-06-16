June 16, 2021 - VanTrust Real Estate, a full service real estate development company has promoted Marc Munago to Executive Vice President, Jacksonville.
From the Jacksonville office Marc will oversee projects throughout Florida and the Southeast. Current projects include the recently completed Park Place One in Nocatee, SkyCenter One at the Tampa International Airport, Imeson Industrial Park in Jacksonville, Interstate West Industrial Park in Savannah and the speculative Lake Mary One office building in the Orlando area.
“We know that Marc’s 30 years of experience, coupled with the expertise of his team, will provide us with a solid foundation in identifying and developing build-to-suit and speculative office, industrial, multi-family development and land acquisition,” said David Harrison, President, VanTrust Real Estate.
In addition to Marc’s long resume of successful projects and commercial real estate expertise, he is also involved in National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP), the University of Florida Real Estate Advisory Board, Urban Land Institute (ULI) and is a Chamber of Commerce Leadership Orlando Alumni. He is a graduate of Auburn University.
