May 16, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has added luxury and new construction specialist, Margaret Federal, to the team. A broker since 1997, and a local expert in the global market, Margaret is licensed in Georgia, South Carolina, and California. She’s a member of the Home Builder Association of Greater Savannah and specializes in ocean-front estate homes, intercoastal and waterfront properties, yacht club communities, luxury condos and townhomes, gated communities, golf course country club estates, and acreage estates.
Growing up in Silicon Valley, where the dynamic real estate market is an unrelenting, high-powered environment spanning decades, Margaret honed her data-driven knowledge and expert negotiation skills. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley. As a Navy wife and mother, she says her world travels enriched her knowledge of and appreciation for the different people, customs, and cultures around the world.
Margaret is committed to providing superior service, best-in-class marketing, and local expertise to all of her clients. When she is not working, she enjoys traveling, sailing, horseback, cooking, interior design, and spending time with her husband, Kelly (Captain, US Navy, retired), and sons, Robert and Bryan.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
