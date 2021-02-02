February 2, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently added Realtor® Marjory McMillan Mitchell as a new agent. In this role, Mitchell will provide guidance and assist sellers and buyers in the process of marketing and/or purchasing property for the right price under the best terms.
Although new to real estate, Mitchell is no stranger to the Low Country. Having lived on Fripp Island for most of her life, she’s an expert and loves every aspect of life on the coast.
A salesperson at heart, she has over 31 years experience working as a Military Sales Representative with The Jim Terry Group, selling military souvenir items to Army and Air Force Exchanges in the Southeast; as well as selling to the Navy Exchanges worldwide.
She also enjoys volunteering her services to the Bft area with her 31 yrs with The Beaufort Charities organization.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
