December 3, 2020 - Seabolt Real Estate announced that President of Commercial Real Estate and New Development Mark Haslam was recently named a 2020 CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals winner for the third quarter. Haslam was recognized in the Top Retail Leasing Deals award category.
“We’re thrilled to see Mark receive this well-deserved recognition for his excellent management of our commercial real estate listings and noteworthy contributions to the greater Savannah market,” said Elaine Seabolt, founder and Broker at Seabolt Real Estate. “Mark has incredible attention to detail and is deeply committed to giving every client an exceptional experience.”
CoStar Group, Inc., the data and analytics leader of the commercial real estate industry, recognizes the top commercial real estate firms and brokers in the United States and Canada and honors major transactions with the CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals Awards. Power Broker Quarterly Deals winners are determined by the top deals completed each quarter, based on price and square footage. Award categories include Top Industrial Leasing Deals, Top Office Leasing Deals, Top Retail Leasing Deals and Top Sales Deals.
A Top Producer at Seabolt Real Estate, Haslam has 15 years of experience in commercial, residential and land sales and is a continuing member of the Distinguished Sales Society. He is also a member of the Georgia Association of Realtors, Savannah Board of Realtors, South Carolina Association of Realtors and the Savannah/Hilton Head Commercial Alliance. He is licensed to sell real estate in Georgia and South Carolina.
