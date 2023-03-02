March 2, 2023 - Current Edge Solutions recently announced the hire of Mark Reddish as a Senior Engineer. In this role, Mark will provide electrical engineering services related to the industrial business unit of Current Edge Solutions. In addition, he will work in partnership with industrial customers to support their electrical engineering needs.
With over 30 years of industrial experience, Mark has held various electrical engineering and electrical maintenance roles with industries related to chemical, textiles, industrial wood products, and pulp and paper. Mark has also served as an electrical supplier of motors, variable frequency drives, reduced volage starters, distribution equipment and motor repair while providing field service to maintain, troubleshoot, and repair electrical components.
