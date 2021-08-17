August 17, 2021 - Heather Murphy Group of Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners recently added Mary Ann Sinclair to their team of real estate specialists. In this new role, Mary Ann will use her experience and knowledge in the real estate field to expertly serve the company’s clients.
Mary Ann was born in Palo Alto, California and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. She attended Georgia Southern University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. Being captivated by the Hostess City’s distinct personality and charm, Mary Ann chose to settle in Savannah after graduating from college.
With a foundation in marketing and a commitment to inspire and advocate for others, Mary Ann found her niche in the ever-evolving world of real estate. Her commercial leasing experience coupled with more than 15 years of residential real estate success affords Mary Ann the ability to provide knowledgeable, professional representation to her clients.
For more information about Heather Murphy Group, visit www.heathermurphygroup.com or call 912.335.3956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.