August 18, 2022 - Felder & Associates, an award-winning architecture firm in Savannah specializing in historic preservation, commercial and high-end residential building projects, recently announced that Matthew Luehrmann has joined the company as a Project Associate. Luehrmann’s chief responsibilities include creating plans for new structures, redesigning existing structures, drafting, site visits and evaluations, maintaining project files, and performing research.

Luehrmann studied at the University of Cincinnati where he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting and Sculpture in 2017. He is currently studying architecture on an accelerated path through the Integrated Path to Architectural Licensure at Savannah College of Art and Design, and expects to graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Architecture in 2023 and a Master of Architecture degree in 2026.

