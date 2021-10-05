October 5, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, recently added Sales Associate Meghan Littlefield to the firm’s dynamic team of real estate professionals. In her new role, Littlefield represents buyers and sellers throughout Savannah and the surrounding islands.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Meghan Littlefield to our growing team of accomplished agents,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Meghan’s extensive background in hospitality and luxury marketing will be invaluable in making clients feel comfortable and providing them with exceptional service when they buy and sell residential and commercial properties in the Hostess City.”
Originally from Kennebunkport, Maine, Littlefield has enjoyed a 20-year career in hospitality, specializing in design, sales, market trends, architecture and home improvement. Before joining Seabolt Real Estate, she served as restaurant manager, event planner and group sales manager for The Olde Pink House in Savannah, Ga. She honed her expertise in destination marketing and management while launching multiple restaurant concepts within The Cliff House, an exclusive resort in Cape Neddick, Maine.
Littlefield attended the Savannah College of Art and Design, where she majored in Furniture Design. Prior to that, she studied architecture at the Boston Architectural College, where she gained a deep appreciation for historic and exceptional luxury properties, such as those she now assists clients with buying and selling at Seabolt Real Estate. When Littlefield is not touring homes, she can be found exploring the Georgia coastline, horseback riding or experiencing one of Savannah’s newest restaurants or art galleries.
Since 2006, Seabolt Real Estate has raised the standard for luxury real estate in Savannah, Ga., representing buyers and sellers at every price point. Built on a legacy of integrity and a commitment to exceeding client expectations, Seabolt Real Estate boasts an accomplished team of agents who understand that buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make over the course of their life. The firm works to earn client trust, one transaction at a time.
Under the leadership of founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has garnered the respect of clients across Georgia and around the world. Privately owned but affiliated with all major global networks, Seabolt Real Estate has had numerous properties featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Mansion Global, HGTV and other top media outlets.
