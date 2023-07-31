July 31, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the addition of Melissa Conley as Realtor®. In this role, she will lead her clients in purchasing and selling properties while advising them on current market conditions.
Licensed since 2007, Conley has always had a passion for real estate. Prior to real estate sales, she was in property management for seven years, and has also served as an Executive Assistant for Gulfstream and Memorial Health. Conley has a love for our region and considers herself lucky to call Savannah home for the past 35 years. A loving military wife of 27 years and also raised in a military family, she is eager to help those similar to her moving to and from our region.
