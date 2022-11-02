November 2, 2022 - Enmarket Marketing Manager Melody McCarthy was among 91 women named “Top Women in Convenience for 2022” by the trade publication Convenience Store News. The honor was announced Oct. 2 in Las Vegas at the annual show staged by the National Association of Convenience Store (NACS), a trade association for the convenience and fuel retailing industry since 1961.

“I am lucky to have great mentors in my career and work for a company that encourages my growth as a female in business,” McCarthy said.

