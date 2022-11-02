November 2, 2022 - Enmarket Marketing Manager Melody McCarthy was among 91 women named “Top Women in Convenience for 2022” by the trade publication Convenience Store News. The honor was announced Oct. 2 in Las Vegas at the annual show staged by the National Association of Convenience Store (NACS), a trade association for the convenience and fuel retailing industry since 1961.
“I am lucky to have great mentors in my career and work for a company that encourages my growth as a female in business,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy joined the Enmarket team in 2017 as social media and content coordinator and was promoted to her current position two years later. She has been directly involved in the design, launch and marketing of Enmarket’s Enjoy Rewards loyalty program, the Enmarket mobile app and enPay, its proprietary payment card. She also serves on a steering committee at Enmarket to vet and mold new ideas and initiatives, as well as taking the lead in planning all corporate events.
This was the ninth year the trade magazine has recognized outstanding women from the convenience store ranks.
Enmarket employees recognized previously:
- Jeannie Amerson, Vice President of Marketing, won a Rising Star – Top Women in Convenience Award in 2014 (inaugural year).
- Annette Gantt, Center Store Category Manager, won a Senior Level Leader – Top Women in Convenience Award in 2018
Approximately 24,000 representatives of the convenience and fuel retailing industry attended this year’s convention.
