August 3, 2021 - Miles Robertson recently joined the Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group Cora Bett Thomas Realty Commercial Division. In this role as a commercial agent, he will work as an intermediary between owners and tenants on rental properties. He will also oversee property transactions between buyers and sellers, and assist clients with business development and investment opportunities.
A Savannah native, Robertson has detailed knowledge of the region. Not only by land, but by water as well, he has been a Charter Boat Captain and fishing guide for years. Prior to that, he served as a Pricing Analyst for Great Dane here in Savannah. He’s a graduate of Savannah’s Armstrong State University with a major in Economics and a minor in Accounting.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
