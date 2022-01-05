January 5, 2022 - Thompson and Thompson recently announced the promotion of Miranda Gillis to the position of general manager.
Owner Scott Thompson said since joining the company last year, Gillis has used her diverse skill set to encourage her co-workers and has proven herself as a leader.
“Having someone with Miranda’s drive, dedication and compassion will propel Thompson and Thompson Service Group to the next level,” Thompson said. “Even during the uncertainty over the past year, Miranda continually pushed the team to maintain the exceptional service for which we are known.”
Gillis previously served as Thompson and Thompson’s employee success and business process manager. She also has an extensive background in finance and banking, serving as training manager for GeoVista Credit Union, before joining the Thompson and Thompson team. Gillis said she is excited to help her teammates achieve their goals.
“I look forward to leading this team in becoming the largest, most respected residential service company in this area,” Gillis said. “Our employees have endless potential and I can’t wait to watch them grow personally and professionally.”
As general manager, Gillis will oversee the day-to-day operations of each trade, handle departmental leadership and ensure customer service remains a top priority, while keeping the community-minded atmosphere Thompson & Thompson is already known for.
