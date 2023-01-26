January 26, 2022 - As the new Marketing Manager at Parker’s, Miranda Hendricks oversees Parker’s website, print and digital media platforms and creates engaging video content that authentically represents the company’s brand and mission to deliver fast, fresh and friendly service to customers. A communications specialist, Hendricks brings five years of nonprofit and business-to-consumer experience to her new position.
Before joining Parker’s, Hendricks served as a Content Marketing Assistant for Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Ga., where she crafted high-quality content for websites, brochures, press releases, email campaigns, advertisements and social media. She also founded her own graphic design company Mevelyn Designs, LLC and served as a graphic designer for 50/50 Women on Boards and StartCHURCH. Her diversified experience combines copywriting, graphic design, web design, social media management, marketing strategy and branding.
