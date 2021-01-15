January 15, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties announced the addition of Nailah Marie Ellis to their real estate team. Nailah will be working out of the Savannah office.
Nailah Marie Ellis is a native of Chicago, Illinois. Born into a military family, at a young age, her parents relocated back to the south where she spent most of her childhood growing up just northeast of Atlanta.
When Nailah was a teenager she had the opportunity to enroll in Grayson Technical High School’s culinary arts program, where she studied and nurtured her talents as a young cook. After graduating from high school, Nailah continued her culinary education and attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. She graduated with her Associates Degree in Culinary Arts in 2012. From there, she would go on to work in kitchens spanning from Chicago, Washington D.C. and Atlanta including Hoosier Mama Pie Company, Vidalia D.C. and Holman & Finch Public House, to name a few.
With an ever curious mind, and an idea to learn more about the origins of food in our modern age, Nailah completed several farm apprenticeships. In 2017, Nailah was accepted into the ProFarmer Training Program at the Hudson Valley Farm Hub. She spent the next three years learning, studying and applying concepts of organic and sustainable agriculture. Her final 2 years she facilitated her own crop projects where she grew strawberries and mushrooms, and taught cooking classes to teens in the nearby city of Kingston, New York.
Bridging her love for hospitality and thoughtfulness, Nailah continues to thrive at the intersection of serving her community in tangible and impactful ways. From her dedication to details, to her love for the south and its culture, Nailah is dedicated to centering her client’s needs.
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties is the third largest Weichert affiliate in the nation. The company has offices in Hilton Head, Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie/Sun City and Savannah.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, contact Joe or Karen Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.weichertcp.com.
