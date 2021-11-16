November 16, 2021 - Docugraphics, a provider of workplace and production print technology solutions for small and medium businesses, recently announced the hiring of Neil Feller. Feller will be responsible for leading Docugraphics Georgia Sales and Service operations based in their Savannah, GA office.
Feller is an accomplished technology sales and business professional serving small and medium sized businesses. Prior to joining Docugraphics, he had sales and operations management leadership responsibility for Centric Business Systems, Dahill (now Xerox Business Solutions), and Documation (now UBEO, an end-to-end provider of business technology solutions).
“I’ve known Neil professionally for years," said Thomas Fimian, CEO of Docugraphics. "I am thrilled to add his leadership and skillset to support our business growth in Georgia and lead our growing team of sales and service professionals serving our Georgia clients."
Visit www.docu-graphics.com for more information.
