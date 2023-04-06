April 6, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently added Realtor® Nick Austin to the team as a new agent and Military Relocation Specialist. In this role, he will assist and represent buyers and sellers in South Carolina throughout the real estate process.
Having served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years, Austin is eager to use this foundation of discipline and leadership to represent his clients in a unique manner. With an award-winning military career, he earned several Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, an Afghanistan campaign medal with 1 star, a Global War on Terrorism service medal, a Combat Action Ribbon, a NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan, and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon just to name a few. Austin will translate that success and experience into his real estate career, while also giving other veterans and military families the comfort and relatability when they move to, or from, our region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.