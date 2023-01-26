January 26, 2023 - Nick Hand has been named the Loyalty and Brand Manager at Parker’s, designing and executing marketing campaigns that drive brand engagement, increase Parker’s Rewards loyalty program enrollment and create personalized customer journeys.
Experienced in the food and beverage industry, Hand is the former Digital Marketing Manager for Tijuana Flats Restaurants, LLC, where he managed all digital aspects for more than 125 locations across four states. Under Hand’s leadership, Tijuana Flats’ Rewards Program was rated the #6 Loyalty Program in America in 2021 by Newsweek. Hand brings more than a decade of experience in graphic design, web design, search engine optimization, digital marketing and brand loyalty management to his position at Parker’s. Earlier in his career, he served as the Director of Digital Marketing and Technologies for 727 Digital, Digital Content and SEO Developer for AAA National and as a Senior Web Designer and UX Developer for GeoNorth, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.