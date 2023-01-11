January 11, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate has added Associate Broker Nicki Johnson to the firm. An award-winning real estate professional, Johnson specializes in representing buyers and sellers in residential, investment, historic, waterfront and luxury property transactions in the greater Savannah area. She is a Certified Residential Specialist with extensive experience in corporate relocation and is also certified in VA mortgages.

Before joining Seabolt Real Estate, Johnson served as an Associate Broker and Sales Associate at a luxury real estate firm in Savannah, Ga., where she earned the President’s Circle and Chairman’s Circle Awards. Throughout her real estate career, she has consistently been ranked in the top 3% in the Savannah Multi-Listing Service (MLS) and has been a member of the Distinguished Sales Society since 2019. In 2020, Johnson was recognized with the Women’s Council of Realtors Savannah Rising Star Award and was also featured in Savannah Real Producers magazine.

