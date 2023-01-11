January 11, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate has added Associate Broker Nicki Johnson to the firm. An award-winning real estate professional, Johnson specializes in representing buyers and sellers in residential, investment, historic, waterfront and luxury property transactions in the greater Savannah area. She is a Certified Residential Specialist with extensive experience in corporate relocation and is also certified in VA mortgages.
Before joining Seabolt Real Estate, Johnson served as an Associate Broker and Sales Associate at a luxury real estate firm in Savannah, Ga., where she earned the President’s Circle and Chairman’s Circle Awards. Throughout her real estate career, she has consistently been ranked in the top 3% in the Savannah Multi-Listing Service (MLS) and has been a member of the Distinguished Sales Society since 2019. In 2020, Johnson was recognized with the Women’s Council of Realtors Savannah Rising Star Award and was also featured in Savannah Real Producers magazine.
“Nicki is a respected local residential real estate professional who delivers exceptional customer service and personal attention,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Her commitment to exceeding client expectations and creating lifelong relationships makes her the perfect addition to our team at Seabolt Real Estate.”
Johnson earned her real estate license in 2018 after a highly successful career as a Senior Sales Representative for Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company.
Originally from St. Louis, Mo., she earned a Master of Education in Clinical Exercise Physiology from the University of Georgia and a B.A. in Sports Medicine from Catawba College. Earlier in her career, Johnson served as a Staff Athletic Trainer at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., as well as the Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation at Athens Sports Medicine Clinic in Athens, Ga. She currently resides in Savannah’s Southbridge community.
Active in the Savannah community, Johnson volunteers the Salvation Army, P.A.C.K. and the American Red Cross. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Georgia Association of Realtors, the Savannah Board of Realtors, Chairman’s Gold Circle and the Distinguished Sales Society.
