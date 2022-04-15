April 15, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently added award-winning veteran Realtor® Nicole Boyde to their South Carolina sales team. With over a decade of real estate experience, she enjoys thinking outside the box to match home buyers with properties and assist sellers with the sale process.
Nicole has served as a real estate agent in The Woodlands, Texas since 2010. Recently relocated to Beaufort with her husband, she’s excited to grow her real estate footprint throughout the Lowcountry. With prior experience in new home sales and a solid knowledge of construction and remodel methods, she is uniquely positioned to help buyers looking for resale, new construction or a remodel in any market.
Nicole’s ongoing education and training allows her to best represent buyers and sellers; as does utilizing new technology in her business. Nicole has consistently been awarded as a top producer in Texas since 2013. She will continue to actively work for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Gary Greene, while also serving Beaufort and its surrounding communities.
Nicole is married with two adult children, who live in the Southeast. Her husband has successfully worked in the Home building industry since 2001 and is also a decorated combat Veteran who served with the 2nd Ranger Battalion in Ft. Lewis Washington. In her free time, she loves traveling, photography and her two dogs Apple & Remi.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
