February 23, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate recently added Pam Peterson as an Associate Broker.
Award-winning real estate expert Pam Peterson has 11 years of real estate experience, including nine highly successful years as a sales leader in the Savannah, Ga. market. At Seabolt Real Estate, Peterson is focused on residential real estate transactions, assisting sellers with new listings and helping buyers discover the variety of housing options available in coastal Georgia. For the past four years, Peterson has been named the top residential real estate agent at an established Savannah firm. Originally from New Smyrna Beach, Fla., she earned a bachelor’s degree in business with a specialty in finance from Stetson University. A licensed real estate agent since 2010, Peterson currently lives in Savannah’s Ardsley Park neighborhood.
Since 2006, Seabolt Real Estate has been raising the standard for luxury real estate in Savannah, Ga. and representing buyers and sellers at every price point. Built on a legacy of integrity and a commitment to exceeding client expectations, Seabolt Real Estate boasts an accomplished team of agents, who understand that buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make over the course of their life and work to earn client trust -- one transaction at a time.
Under the leadership of founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has garnered the respect of clients across Georgia and around the world. Privately owned but affiliated with all major global networks, Seabolt Real Estate has had numerous properties featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Mansion Global and other top media outlets.
