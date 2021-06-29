June 29, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the hiring of Parker Simmons as Real Estate Salesperson. In this new role, she will guide buyers and sellers through the lengthy real estate process, keeping her clients in the know about current market conditions.
A recent graduate of Clemson University, Simmons holds a Bachelors of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology. After college, she served as a Greenhouse Manager at Jasper Feed & Seed in Ridgeland, SC; responsible for upkeep of landscape inventory and customer service. She’s excited to use her experience in client relations as she builds her career in real estate.
Originally from Anderson, South Carolina, Simmons enjoys giving back to the communities that have given so much to her.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
