June 16, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group announced that veteran Realtor® Patti Lawton has joined their Georgia sales team.
Originally from Massachusetts and having spent the last 35 years in Coastal Maine, Lawton is heading South and making Savannah her new home. She has over 30 years of real estate experience, specializing in residential and waterfront properties. Named the 2020 Maine State Realtor® of the Year, she has the experience and credentials needed for both buyers and sellers to feel confident in their transactions.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
