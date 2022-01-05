January 5, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate recently added Peter Nelsen as an Associate Broker. In his new role at the firm, Nelsen will leverage his extensive knowledge of Savannah, Ga.’s real estate market to assist buyers and sellers with their real estate needs.
Nelsen has been a licensed REALTOR® for nearly two decades, including four years as an Associate Broker at Seabolt Real Estate and two years as the Sales Manager representing Seabolt Real Estate at The Ford Plantation (now The Ford Field & River Club) in Richmond Hill, Ga. An associate broker for 14 years, Nelsen has been featured on popular HGTV television shows, including “My House is Worth What” and “House Hunters.”
“Peter is a local market leader with years of experience advising clients and mentoring new agents, so he’s an ideal addition to our accomplished team of real estate professionals,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Peter embodies the high-quality customer service we offer our clients at Seabolt Real Estate, and we’re delighted to have him join our team once again.”
For the past five years, Nelsen served as the Managing Broker, Principal Broker and Managing Director at two local real estate firms, where he specialized in luxury home sales, marketing, contract negotiation, pricing strategies, real estate advising, home staging and home improvement consulting.
Originally from Salinas, Calif., Nelsen earned a B.S. in Anthropology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He moved to Savannah, Ga. in 2004 and quickly became an active member of the community. Over the years, he has served on the Board of Trustees for Historic Savannah Foundation, President of the Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent Neighborhood Association and a member of the Savannah Development and Renewal Authority.
