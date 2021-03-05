March 5, 2021 - Peter Pawlicki, a Field Manager at scDataCom, was chosen to be one of six members to prepare questions for use in future Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) Installer examinations. To be chosen for this opportunity, with 1000 plus applicants from across the U.S., a technician must complete an extensive application process that includes proof of industry certifications, past projects, and current relevant work experience in the technology industry.
“We are delighted that Peter was selected for this opportunity as it allows him to share his knowledge as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) in the ICT industry with test candidates, helping to ensure the integrity of the high standards set by BICSI certification. Peter relentlessly pursues professional growth and this selection provides yet another opportunity to build his portfolio of success, while simultaneously improving the professional competencies of others in our industry.” says Kathleen Ford, CEO of scDataCom.
“I am really excited to be a part of something that helps BICSI shift their focus on the future within the construction industry. Topics like structured cabling systems are important however this is an evolving industry. BICSI moves with the techs that are on the forefront. By taking input from our first hand experiences that are important in the real project environment lets them know that this is what you should test technicians on. ” says Peter Pawlicki, Level 2 technician at scDataCom.
